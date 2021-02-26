Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,275 Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.05% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $747,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 51.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

NYSE:GCP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GCP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.