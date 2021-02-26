Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,826,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,385,000 after buying an additional 61,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

ALEX stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

