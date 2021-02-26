Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TEXTAINER GROUP is the worlds largest lessor of intermodal containers with a total fleet of more than 1.3 million containers, representing over 2,000,000 TEU. They lease containers to more than 400 shipping lines and other lessees, including each of the world’s top 20 container lines. Yhey are also the primary supplier of leased containers to the U.S. Military. Their goal is to be the most reliable lessor of containers in locations where their customers need them. They have provided an average of more than 100,000 TEU of new containers per year for the past 10 years, and have been one of the largest purchasers of new containers among container lessors over the same period. They are also one of the largest sellers of used containers , having sold an average of more than 53,000 containers per year for the last five years. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Textainer Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.57. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. Analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 174,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 452.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

