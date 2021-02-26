The AES (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

NYSE AES traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The AES has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

