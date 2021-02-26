The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke Acquires 3,375 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TBBK opened at $20.41 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in The Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.