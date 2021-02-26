The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.82

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.82 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 3386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter valued at $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

