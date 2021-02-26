The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective (up previously from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$71.70 target price (up previously from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$66.50 to C$70.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$74.98.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) alerts:

BNS stock opened at C$75.64 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$46.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.50. The company has a market cap of C$91.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.