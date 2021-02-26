The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at TD Securities

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $61.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,861,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,694,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 825.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.