The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Raised to $84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays raised their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $59.94 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.22.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 1,973,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,227,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,680,000 after buying an additional 1,687,653 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,870,000 after buying an additional 1,269,669 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,010,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,553,000 after buying an additional 1,257,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,409,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

