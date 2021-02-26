The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,035.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,021.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.58. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.02 and a twelve month high of $1,236.57.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.18, for a total value of $1,984,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,149 shares of company stock worth $42,425,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.92.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

