The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15 to $5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion to $4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.15 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.15-5.35 EPS.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.79. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $86.06.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

