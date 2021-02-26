The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Shares of SSP opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The E.W. Scripps has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $148,876.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,820 shares in the company, valued at $504,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Symson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock worth $698,277 over the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

