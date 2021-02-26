The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) Insider Sells £176,400 in Stock

The Fulham Shore PLC (FUL.L) (LON:FUL) insider Nicholas Chi Wai Wong sold 1,470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total value of £176,400 ($230,467.73).

LON:FUL opened at GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.35. The stock has a market cap of £91.44 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The Fulham Shore PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of November 25, 2020, it operated 18 restaurants under the The Real Greek name across London and Southern England; and 52 restaurants under the Franco Manca brand, primarily in London, also with restaurants in Edinburgh, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol and Exeter.

