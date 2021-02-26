The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,500 Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been assigned a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,600 ($112.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,572.35 ($98.93).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £42.41 billion and a PE ratio of 35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,286.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,233.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.