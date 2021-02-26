The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group makes up about 2.9% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.63% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,202. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.58 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.