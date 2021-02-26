The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 43,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby increased its stake in The Home Depot by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. David Loasby now owns 2,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 71,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of HD traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,751. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $278.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

