The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) Critical Comparison

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) and Pendrell (OTCMKTS:PCOA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Joint and Pendrell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Joint 6.89% 51.77% 7.98% Pendrell N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

The Joint has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendrell has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Joint and Pendrell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Joint 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pendrell 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Joint currently has a consensus price target of $35.80, indicating a potential downside of 6.72%. Given The Joint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Joint is more favorable than Pendrell.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of The Joint shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of The Joint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Pendrell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Joint and Pendrell’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Joint $48.45 million 11.12 $3.32 million $0.23 166.87 Pendrell N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Joint has higher revenue and earnings than Pendrell.

Summary

The Joint beats Pendrell on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Pendrell

Pendrell Corporation invests in, acquires, and develops businesses with technologies that are protected by intellectual property (IP) rights in the United States. It manages three IP licensing programs comprising memory and storage technologies, digital media, and digital cinema. The company's digital media program is supported by patents and patent applications to protect against unauthorized duplication and use of digital content during the transfer of the digital content. It grants digital media licenses to manufacturers, distributors, and providers of consumer products. The company's memory and storage technologies are used in electronic devices, including licensees of flash memory component suppliers, solid state disk manufacturers, and device vendors. Its digital cinema program is supported by DRM Patents and patent applications designed to protect against unauthorized creation, duplication and use of digital cinema content that is distributed to movie theaters worldwide. Its digital cinema licensees include distributors and exhibitors of digital content, such as motion picture producers, motion picture distributors, and equipment vendors. The company was formerly known as ICO Global Communications (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Pendrell Corporation in July 2011. Pendrell Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington.

