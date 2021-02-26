The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 1,007.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 737,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 272,966 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 620,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 236.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after purchasing an additional 814,918 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter valued at about $9,839,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MIK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Michaels Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.43.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

