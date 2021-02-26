The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in The New America High Income Fund were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSE:HYB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,098. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

