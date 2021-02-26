The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.89-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. 3,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 199.58 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The Pennant Group has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 16,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,462.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,014,690.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

