The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lowered by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,426 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 5.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $27,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

PG traded down $3.10 on Friday, hitting $123.48. 1,006,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $304.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 107,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $13,743,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 917,982 shares of company stock valued at $120,898,322 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

