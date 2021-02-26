The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $57.76 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.