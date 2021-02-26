The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.11. 113,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,532. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

