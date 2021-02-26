The TJX Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for The TJX Companies in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter expects that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.04.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

