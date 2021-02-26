The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to $91.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE:TD traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The stock had a trading volume of 249,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,699. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after buying an additional 4,110,503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 22,552,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,883,000 after buying an additional 372,479 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,335,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,259,000 after buying an additional 840,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,673,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,249,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

