The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) Given New C$88.00 Price Target at CIBC

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Fundamental Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$66.47 to C$78.36 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) from C$71.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$79.89.

Shares of TD stock traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$77.34. 2,512,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$67.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$49.01 and a 12-month high of C$79.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$140.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.23 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.5800004 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Norie Clare Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.92, for a total value of C$1,773,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$654,237.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

