The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Plans Dividend of GBX 4.50 (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) (LON:VTC) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:VTC opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £448.59 million and a P/E ratio of -301.21. The Vitec Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 485.98 ($6.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,020 ($13.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 977.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 826.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09.

The Vitec Group plc (VTC.L) Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional images for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

