The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $193.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Disney benefits from the growing popularity of Disney+, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering as reflected by first-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Moreover, availability in the Nordics and Latin America will help in further expanding user base. Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Disneyland parks and cruise line business remained closed in the fiscal first quarter. It’s re-opened resorts operated at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting its overall performance. Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion. Theatrical distribution was hampered as theaters remained closed. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $190.98 on Monday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $200.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.04. The company has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $328,926.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock worth $235,913,483. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.