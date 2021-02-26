Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 136.86% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 319,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

