TheStreet Lowers IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to C+

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 1.16. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $26.31.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $48,550.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IRadimed by 219.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

