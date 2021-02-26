Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 52,899 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.49% of 21Vianet Group worth $69,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,131. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 47.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

