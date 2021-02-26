Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 531,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,850,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $91.31. 49,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,676. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,619 shares of company stock valued at $26,652,435. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

