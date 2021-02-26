Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 315,090 Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,084,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,995,000 after purchasing an additional 638,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after buying an additional 152,692 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Kornit Digital by 312.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 133,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,483,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,219,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $9,205,000.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -692.94 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.