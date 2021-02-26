Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $106.47 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $106,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $1,467,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI traded up $13.69 on Friday, hitting $1,626.75. 21,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,518. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10,119.87 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,858.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,452.69.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,614.33.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.