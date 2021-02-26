Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Invests $24.72 Million in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Catalent as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.21. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.