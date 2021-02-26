Thugs Finance Trading 78.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THUGS)

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Thugs Finance has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $4,913.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Thugs Finance has traded 78.6% lower against the US dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be purchased for $6.65 or 0.00014229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.31 or 0.00484245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00056431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00074999 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00464083 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. The official website for Thugs Finance is thugs.fi.

Buying and Selling Thugs Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

