Timothy Robert Danker Sells 1,700 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $51,034.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,448,902.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Timothy Robert Danker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 13,604 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $415,738.24.

On Thursday, February 11th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 51,708 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $1,401,286.80.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 54,827 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,483,070.35.

On Friday, February 5th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 23,269 shares of SelectQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $584,517.28.

On Monday, January 25th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 21,642 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $543,647.04.

On Friday, January 22nd, Timothy Robert Danker sold 8,230 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $205,914.60.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Timothy Robert Danker sold 12,900 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $322,629.00.

SLQT stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.94. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $31.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,110.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,900,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4,826.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,901,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,289 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

