Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Titan International were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 103,218 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 124,058 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $503.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Titan International from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

