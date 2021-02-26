Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $64.00 at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TOL. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 37,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,514. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,765.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $557,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,929 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

