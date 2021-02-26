Tompkins Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 959.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,253 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,342 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.0% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,206.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, November 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

