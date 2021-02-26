TOP (TOP) Achieves Market Cap of $21.40 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $21.40 million and $3.10 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About TOP

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

