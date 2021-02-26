Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL opened at $261.62 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $272.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -100.62 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.43.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

