Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,054,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,668,000 after buying an additional 946,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TransUnion by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,204,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,955,000 after buying an additional 250,768 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TransUnion by 183.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,488,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 6.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,990,000 after buying an additional 152,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,214,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,295,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.62.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $85.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.12. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransUnion news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,762 shares in the company, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

