Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,171 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,855 shares of company stock worth $14,709,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.44 and a 200-day moving average of $116.69. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

