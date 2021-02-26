Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

NCLH opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

