Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 12,791 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,093.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VNO opened at $42.69 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.64 and a 12 month high of $59.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

