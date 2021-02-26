Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,773,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,792,000 after acquiring an additional 195,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after buying an additional 231,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after buying an additional 75,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.