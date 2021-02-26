Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Trading 7.3% Higher

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.90. 168,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 90,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial lifted their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

