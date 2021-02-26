TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -79.40 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $4,104,667. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

