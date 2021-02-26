TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of TPIC traded down $11.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.90. The stock had a trading volume of 131,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,137. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $639,691.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 542,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,627,289.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

